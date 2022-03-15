UPDATE: C.J. McCollum's Status For Suns-Pelicans Game
C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
Update: C.J. McCollum is available.
The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Phoenix Suns in Louisiana on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Star shooting guard C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed (final play-in tournament spot) in the Western Conference with a 28-40 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.
They won their last game against the Houston Rockets, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.
McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Pelicans last month.
