Here's What Jae Crowder Tweeted After Costly Late-Game Mistake

The Phoenix Suns lost 118-114 to the Utah Jazz, and at the end of the game when they had a chance to tie, Jae Crowder turned the ball over.

The clip of the blunder can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

After the game, the veteran forward sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Crowder's tweet said: "THAT ONE IS ON ME VALLEY... I WILL BE BETTER.!! 🤞🏾"

The Suns fell to 49-12 on the season, but even after the loss they are still by far the best team in the NBA.

The Warriors have the second most wins in the NBA (43), and they are still a full six games behind the Suns for the top spot in the west.

