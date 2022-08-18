Skip to main content
Suns Player From Last Season Is Still A Free Agent

Abdel Nader is still a free agent on August 18. The 28-year-old has played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder.
On August 18, NBA veteran Abdel Nader is still a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.  

Last season, he played in 14 games for the Phoenix Suns and averaged 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

In February, he was waived by the team.

He also played for the Suns during the 2021 season when they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

During that season, he played in 24 regular season games and averaged 6.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

He also appeared in five playoff games during their postseason run.  

Prior to the Suns, he began his NBA career as the 58th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and played his rookie season with the Boston Celtics. 

After the Celtics, he spent two seasons playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder before joining the Suns.

In total, he has played in 202 regular season games and 22 playoff games.

While he is far from a star player, he could be a good pickup for a team looking to add some depth to their roster.

The Suns had a fantastic regular season finishing with the best record in the NBA and top seed in the Western Conference. 

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round in six games, and took a 2-0 lead on the Dallas Mavericks in the second-round.

However, they lost four out of the next five games including a Game 7 on their home floor in Arizona.

