    December 11, 2021
    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Celtics Without Devin Booker And Deandre Ayton
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Boston Celtics.
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game in Arizona against the Boston Celtics.  

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have both been ruled out for the game 

    Coming into the game, the Suns are 20-4, which is the second best record in the entire NBA, and just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA. 

    Last season they made the NBA Finals, and this season they have had an 18-game winning streak and look like they are once again going to be one of the top contenders to win the title.  

    As for the Celtics, they are 13-13 in their first 26 games. 

