    January 2, 2022
    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Hornets
    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
    The Phoenix Suns are taking on the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. 

    The full lineup for the Suns against the Hornets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Suns will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges Cameron Johnson and Jalen Smith.  

    Coming into the game they are 27-8 in 35 games this season, have the second seed in the Western Conference.   

    The only team in the NBA that they trail is the Golden State Warriors. 

    The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, and have clearly picked up right where they left off. 

    As for the Hornets, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-17 record. 

