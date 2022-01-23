Suns Starting Lineup Against The Pacers

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Arizona on Saturday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the team.

The Suns will be without starting center Deandre Ayton for the third straight game, who is out due to an ankle injury.

Coming into the game, they are 35-9 in 44 games and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

They have a 3.0 games lead over the Golden State Warriors for the top spot.

Last season they made the NBA Finals, and this season they look like they will be right back in the mix to make the Finals again.

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, but coming off of two straight wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

