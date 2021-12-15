Suns Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

The Phoenix Suns are playing the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday evening, and have announced their starting lineup for the game.

The full starting lineup for the Suns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, which is the second most wins in the entire NBA.

They made the NBA Finals last season, and after starting out 1-3 this season, have gone 20-2 in their last 22 games.

They also had an 18-game winning streak in that span.

Devin Booker has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, and the two-time All-Star shooting guard has also been ruled out for the game on Tuesday evening against the Trail Blazers.

