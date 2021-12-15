Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers
    Publish date:

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
    Author:

    The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

    The Phoenix Suns are playing the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday evening, and have announced their starting lineup for the game.   

    The full starting lineup for the Suns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, which is the second most wins in the entire NBA. 

    They made the NBA Finals last season, and after starting out 1-3 this season, have gone 20-2 in their last 22 games. 

    They also had an 18-game winning streak in that span. 

    Devin Booker has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, and the two-time All-Star shooting guard has also been ruled out for the game on Tuesday evening against the Trail Blazers. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers

    37 seconds ago
    USATSI_11876351_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted About Steph Curry

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13713229_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted About Steph Curry

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everybody Is Talking About The Video Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

    20 minutes ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_15771803_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This All-Star

    27 minutes ago
    USATSI_17286863_168388303_lowres
    News

    Suns Injury Report For Game With Trail Blazers

    28 minutes ago
    USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17358282_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Incredible Angle Of Steph Curry Making His Record-Setting Three-Pointer

    36 minutes ago