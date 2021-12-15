Publish date:
Suns Starting Lineup Against The Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Phoenix Suns are playing the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon on Tuesday evening, and have announced their starting lineup for the game.
The full starting lineup for the Suns can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns come into the game with a 21-5 record, which is the second most wins in the entire NBA.
They made the NBA Finals last season, and after starting out 1-3 this season, have gone 20-2 in their last 22 games.
They also had an 18-game winning streak in that span.
Devin Booker has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, and the two-time All-Star shooting guard has also been ruled out for the game on Tuesday evening against the Trail Blazers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.