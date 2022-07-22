Former Knicks Star Officially Signs With Wizards

Recently, the Washington Wizards officially announced the signing of NBA veteran Taj Gibson.

The 37-year-old forward spent last season with the New York Knicks and he averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 52 games.

The Wizards are adding a very good veteran to add to their locker room.

While he was never a star, he has always been a very consistent role player and appeared to be a good leader.

He spent the first seven and a half seasons of his career with the Chicago Bulls when they were one of the best teams in the NBA with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah.

He's also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder in addition to the Knicks.

In 896 career games he has averages of 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

In addition, he has 71 games of NBA Playoffs experience and averaged of 7.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

In 2021, the Knicks made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2013, but this past season they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

As for the Wizards, they were just one spot ahead of the Knicks, and finished as the 10th seed in the east.

Therefore, they also missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament.

They have an intriguing roster with All-Star guard Bradley Beal, and key players such as Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma.

Gibson could be one of the underrated signings of the offseason.