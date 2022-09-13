Talented Former NBA Star Signs With A New Team

Skip to main content
Jordan Crawford has signed with Manama Club, a team in Bahrain. The former NBA star has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
Jordan Crawford never made an All-Star Game during his six seasons in the NBA, but he was a talented player could who score at a very high level.  

During his time in the league, he played for the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans.   

In 133 regular season games with the Wizards, he averaged a very solid 14.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

He last played in the NBA during the 2018 season, but he is still playing professionally. 

Recently, Manama Club, a team in Bahrain, announced that they had signed Crawford (h/t HoopsHype). 

Manama Club wrote in the caption: "📢 | Announcement. Jordan Crawford🖊 📄 Welcome to Manama Club 🏀 🅦🅔 🅐🅡🅔 🅜🅐🅝🅐🅜🅐 🇲🇫. #Manama #Bahrain #bahrainsports #bahrainfootball #bahrainbasketball #bahrainnews." 

The former Indiana and Xavier star is still just 33-years-old, so he could still have a lot of good basketball ahead of him. 

During the 2014 season, Crawford dropped 41 points in a game while playing for the Warriors.

In that game, he shot a very impressive 16/28 from the field (57.1%) and a remarkable 6/12 from the three-point range (50%). 

For being such a talented scorer, it's surprising that he had such a short career in the NBA, but it shows just how challenging the league can be when teams only can have so many players on the roster. 

This past season, he averaged 14.9 points per contest in 16 G League games with the Long Island Nets. 

