Tari Eason Will be a Name to Watch in NBA Trade Market Next Season
Tari Eason will enter the 2025-2026 NBA season without an extension in place.
The Houston Rockets suddenly have an interesting situation on their hands throughout the upcoming season, and potentially next summer.
via @ShamsCharania: No rookie extension for the Houston Rockets and Tari Eason, sources tell ESPN. Sides could not bridge gaps on multiple fronts by Monday's deadline. Eason will become a restricted free agent next offseason.
Although Eason remains in favor with the Rockets, he was one of many players to miss out on the opportunity to land a big payday for his future.
What Could Be Next for Tari Eason?
Next season, Eason will earn $5.6 million in salary. Will the Rockets shell out the entire salary? That will be a major question as the season progresses.
Houston already took its big swing in the trade market this past offseason. They acquired the biggest name on the trade block (Kevin Durant) and extended the former MVP this past weekend.
Being a win-now club, the Rockets shouldn’t be super aggressive in the trade market. However, with Eason being in the final year of his current deal, he could be a player of interest to teams searching for a young player with massive upside.
There’s no telling whether the Rockets would be eager to move Eason or not—but if they can upgrade in a thinner area (point guard?) then Houston shouldn’t be totally hesitant to consider potentially moving on from the 24-year-old former 17th pick before they end up in a situation where they are priced out in the summer and lose Eason for nothing.
via @pointmadebball: Much easier to negotiate what you’re worth when you have “Sixth Man of the Year” on your resume. Tari Eason is betting on himself and has a chance to earn a bigger payday by doing so. It’s a risky move, but with his skillset & a bigger pathway to contribute than ever, I understand it completely.
Through his first three NBA seasons, Eason has appeared in 160 games. He started 21 of those matchups, averaging 22.8 minutes per game. When he was a rookie, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals.
Last year, Eason came off the bench for all but 16 of the 56 games he played. He made 48 percent of his field goals and averaged 12.1 points, 1.2 assists, and 1.7 steals. The Rockets forward will be a name to watch throughout the year.