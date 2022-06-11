Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4

On Saturday, Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum posted to his Instagram story.

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story On Saturday

Tatum and the Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The Celtics had the chance to take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win, but now the Warriors have tied up the series at 2-2.

In addition, the Warriors will host Game 5 of the series back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.

Both the Celtics and the Warriors are each 1-1 at home in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball