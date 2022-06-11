Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story After Game 4
On Saturday, Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum posted to his Instagram story. The Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
Tatum and the Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.
The Celtics had the chance to take a 3-1 lead in the series with a win, but now the Warriors have tied up the series at 2-2.
In addition, the Warriors will host Game 5 of the series back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.
Both the Celtics and the Warriors are each 1-1 at home in the series.
