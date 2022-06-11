Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 4
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97. The series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night in California.
Jayson Tatum had 23 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, and after the game he had a quote that went viral.
"We don't do this s**t on purpose," Tatum said of the Celtics making things harder than they need to be. "I promise you, we don't."
Both teams are now 1-1 in the two games that they have hosted.
