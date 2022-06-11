Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 4

Skip to main content
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 107-97. The series is now tied up at 2-2 going into Game 5 on Monday night in California.

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics lost Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97 to the Golden State Warriors.  

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and the teams will go back to California for Game 5 at the Chase Center on Monday evening.  

Jayson Tatum had 23 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, and after the game he had a quote that went viral.  

"We don't do this s**t on purpose," Tatum said of the Celtics making things harder than they need to be. "I promise you, we don't." 

Both teams are now 1-1 in the two games that they have hosted.  

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

