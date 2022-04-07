Here's What Taurean Prince Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Spurs
Taurean Prince sent out a tweet on Thursday before the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the San Antonio Spurs.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Target Center on Thursday evening, and before the game Taurean Prince sent out a tweet.
The post from Prince can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Prince's tweet said: "Up early like Folgers Need the Target Center lit up TN! Still a lot to play for! Stay with us Minnesota"
The Timberwolves enter the night as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 45-35 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.
