Here's What LeBron James Said About Steph Curry

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the MVP. After the game, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) had high praise for Curry.

Team LeBron won the All-Star Game 163-160 on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, and Steph Curry had 50 points, which landed him with the MVP Trophy.

After the game, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had very high praise for the Golden State Warriors star.

The clip of James speaking after the game can be watched here.

"Come on man, this guy is from a different planet," James said of Curry. "He literally has a automatic sniper connected to his arm and when he lets it go not only himself but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, or whatever you're watching it on, you think it's going in every time."

The win also improves James to 5-0 as a team captain in All-Star games.

