Terry Rozier's Instagram Story After Getting Traded To Miami Heat

Terry Rozier made a post to his Instagram story after getting traded.

On Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets traded nine-year NBA veteran Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat.

After the trade, the Hornets made a post to Instagram.

Via The Hornets: "Thank you for the relentless heart and hustle, the electrifying 4th quarters, the inspiring leadership, and so much more. With love, Buzz City 💜"

Rozier then reposted the post to his Instagram story and responded.

Rozier wrote: "Love yall like no other 💜"

Terry Rozier's Instagram story

Rozier was the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Louisville and is in his ninth season in the league.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics and had been in his fifth with Charlotte.

Right now, the talented guard is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 30 games.

While the Hornets were not a good team during Rozier's tenure, he has appeared in 50 NBA playoff games with the Celtics, so he has an abundance of experience in big games.

The Heat are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 24-19 record in their first 43 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-5 over their last ten games.

Most recently, the Heat lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 105-87.

Following the Magic, they will now host the Memphis Grizzlies in Miami on Wednesday and the Boston Celtics on Thursday.