Skip to main content
Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a trade for Thad Young.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a trade for Thad Young.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have agreed to a trade that sends Thad Young to Toronto and Goran Dragic to San Antonio. 

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below. 

According to Wojnarowski, the Spurs get a protected first-round pick and Dragic, while the Raptors get Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick. 

Wojnarowski also adds that the Spurs and Dragic will be expected to negotiate a buyout of his contract allowing the veteran point guard to become a free agent.  

The Raptors have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-23 record. 

As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17042081_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After Getting Traded

just now
USATSI_17579186_168388303_lowres
News

Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

58 seconds ago
USATSI_13905377_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks, Clippers, Kings And Pistons Reportedly Agree To Four-Team Trade

1 minute ago
USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Was Asked If The Warriors Will Be Quiet At The Trade Deadline

35 minutes ago
USATSI_17005470_168388303_lowres
Injuries

James Harden's Status For Wizards-Nets Game

48 minutes ago
USATSI_16926619_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Wizards Are Reportedly Open To Trading Everyone Except These 2 Players

1 hour ago
USATSI_17552712_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks Reportedly Discussing Trade That Would Send Cam Reddish To This Team

1 hour ago
USATSI_17555158_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving For This Player

1 hour ago
USATSI_17387781_168388303_lowres
Rumors

There Are Reportedly "Multiple Teams" Calling The Trail Blazers About Damian Lillard

1 hour ago