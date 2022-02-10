Thad Young Has Been Reportedly Traded To This Team

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have agreed to a trade that sends Thad Young to Toronto and Goran Dragic to San Antonio.

The details of the trade can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below.

According to Wojnarowski, the Spurs get a protected first-round pick and Dragic, while the Raptors get Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick.

Wojnarowski also adds that the Spurs and Dragic will be expected to negotiate a buyout of his contract allowing the veteran point guard to become a free agent.

The Raptors have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, and are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-23 record.

As for the Spurs, they are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 20-35 record.

