The 10 Highest Paid Players In The NBA For The 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 NBA season remain just 55 days away, so there is a lot to be excited about for NBA fans.

On Wednesday, NBA Central posted a tweet that showed who the top-ten earners will be in the NBA next season.

NBA Central: "Highest paid NBA players next season:

Steph Curry - $48M

Russell Westbrook - $47M

LeBron James - $44.4M

Kevin Durant - $44.1M

Bradley Beal - $43.2M

Paul George - $42.4M

Kawhi Leonard - $42.4M

Giannis Antetokounmpo - $42.4M

Damian Lillard - $42.4M

Klay Thompson - $40.6M"

The list is always interesting, because rarely do salaries actually match up with who with the best players in the NBA are in any given season.

For instance, Russell Westbrook was once a true superstar and won the MVP of the NBA in 2017.

Yet, at 33-years-old he is no longer the player he once was.

He is still very good and averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games last year, but he definitely is not the second best player in the world.

Steph Curry and LeBron James both in the top-three is very understandable.

Another one that is interesting is Bradley Beal, who just signed a new deal this summer.

He is definitely an All-Star caliber player, but he is not better than Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is a two-time MVP and just won the NBA Championship in 2021.

Another thing to keep in mind is young superstars are still on their rookie deals or just now entering into their second contracts.