Skip to main content
Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

The New York Knicks lost in Philadelphia to the 76ers on Wednesday evening, and after the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

The New York Knicks lost in Philadelphia to the 76ers on Wednesday evening, and after the game head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters.

The New York Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening by a score of 123-108.

The 76ers also beat the Knicks in New York City on Sunday afternoon.  

Right now, the Knicks are in a massive slump as they have lost six games in a row, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games. 

After the loss to the 76ers, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos. 

After making the playoffs last season, the Knicks are in serious jeopardy of missing out on the postseason this year. 

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-37 record.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17076237_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17458622_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Heat

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17286713_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The Warriors Played The Mavs

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_15903956_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's Status For Knicks-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17587338_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Jordan Poole Break Luka Doncic's Ankles

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_15557564_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury Update On Nets Star Joe Harris

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_17819731_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Dunk In Grizzlies-Celtics Game Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_17819043_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Bulls-Hawks Game

By Ben Stinar57 minutes ago
USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Injury Report Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago