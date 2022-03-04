Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The 76ers

The New York Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening by a score of 123-108.

The 76ers also beat the Knicks in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Right now, the Knicks are in a massive slump as they have lost six games in a row, and are just 1-9 in their last ten games.

After the loss to the 76ers, head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Knicks Videos.

After making the playoffs last season, the Knicks are in serious jeopardy of missing out on the postseason this year.

They are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-37 record.

