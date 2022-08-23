The Atlanta Hawks Are Reportedly Not Interested In Trading For Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the most talked about NBA players over the offseason.

There has been tons of speculation about if the Utah Jazz will hold onto the three-time NBA All-Star, or trade him in a blockbuster deal.

On Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix sent out a tweet with an intriguing report about what he's been hearing.

Gambadoro: Couple things on Donovan Mitchell. The Hawks, Heat & Kings are NOT interested contrary to reports. Knicks still have the best package to offer but other teams interested are Cleveland, Washington, Charlotte, LA Lakers & Brooklyn. And no the Jazz never asked for 7 1st round picks!

He notes that the Atlanta Hawks are a team that is not interested in Mitchell, which actually would make total sense.

Over the offseason, the Hawks acquired 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in a big trade with the San Antonio Spurs.

Prior to the trade, Mitchell would have been a viable option for Atlanta, but now that they have Murray, there is no room for the former Louisville star.

The Hawks now have a backcourt that features Trae Young and Murray, so they do not need another point guard or shooting guard (Mitchell's positions).

Going into next season, the Hawks will be one of the most anticipated teams, because of this new look roster.

In 2021, Young led them all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals with no other All-Stars.

No one knows for sure what the Jazz will do with Mitchell, but it's pretty clear Atlanta will not be a landing spot.