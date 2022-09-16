Skip to main content
The Atlanta Hawks Are Adding A New Player To Training Camp Roster

The Atlanta Hawks will be signing Malik Ellison to an Exhibit-10 contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Filling out the back-end of their training camp roster, the Atlanta Hawks are prepared to sign Malik Ellison to an Exhibit-10 contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Ellison, 26, went undrafted in 2020 after playing college basketball for St. John’s (NY), Pittsburgh and Hartford. In his final collegiate season with the Hartford Hawks, Ellison averaged 18.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, leading him to be named to the First-team All-American East.

He is the son of Pervis Ellison, who was the first pick in the 1989 NBA Draft out of the University of Louisville. His father played a total of 11 years in the NBA, earning the 1991-92 Most Improved Player award with the Washington Bullets.

Joining the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliates, in October 2021, Malik Ellison ended up playing in a total of 25 games this past season, averaging 7.1 points and 4.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game. He also shot 44.3 percent from the floor and 31.6 percent from three-point range in the G League.

Signing a 10-day contract with the Hawks this past season, Ellison did not appear in an actual game for Atlanta and was reacquired by College Park shortly after.

Now set to join the Atlanta Hawks roster ahead of training camp, Malik Ellison will be accompanied by Tyson Etienne and Chris Silva, who have also signed training camp deals with the team.

It is very likely that the Hawks are signing Ellison to an Exhibit-10 contract in order to retain his G League rights, that way he can continue developing and playing for the College Park Skyhawks in the NBA G League. 

