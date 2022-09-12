The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off a solid season where they were ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but won their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs.

They first beat the Charlotte Hornets at home, and then went on the road to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to solidly their spot as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

However, after making the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat in five games.

On Sunday, the team announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr., who was on a two-way contract.

Hawks: "Roster Update: We have requested waivers on Chaundee Brown Jr."

Brown Jr. is 23-years-old, and played in five games this past season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in three games for the Hawks and two games for the Lakers.

In addition to the NBA, he also played in 30 G League regular season games for the South Bay Lakers (and six Showcase cup Games and two playoff games).

He averaged a very solid 15.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the 30 regular season games.

Overall, he has proven to be a solid player, but needs to improve his three-point shooting (32.8% in the 30 G League regular season games).

He could definitely be an option for another team to use one of their two-way contracts on, or play out the season in the G League and potentially get a ten-day contract.