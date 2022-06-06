LeBron James Hinted At Very Exciting News

LeBron James Hinted At Shocking News On Sunday Night
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Boston Celtics on Sunday night to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-88.
During the blowout win, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that NBA fans will absolutely love.
James' tweet: "Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own"
Podcasts have become very popular among former NBA players, and it's even better when a player is currently playing.
For James, he is the most known player in the NBA, so hearing what he has to say in an unfiltered setting on a regular basis would be incredible.
As for the Lakers, they had been seen as a team that would likely make the Finals this season, but they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
Therefore, they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was an extreme disappointment.
James is a four-time NBA Champion and has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.