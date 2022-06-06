LeBron James Hinted At Very Exciting News

Skip to main content

LeBron James Hinted At Shocking News On Sunday Night

On Sunday night, (during the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors) Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James hinted at super exciting news. James is a four-time NBA Champion, and has played for the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Boston Celtics on Sunday night to win Game 2 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-88.      

During the blowout win, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet that NBA fans will absolutely love.    

James' tweet: "Jumping on someone podcast soon. Maybe my own" 

Podcasts have become very popular among former NBA players, and it's even better when a player is currently playing.  

For James, he is the most known player in the NBA, so hearing what he has to say in an unfiltered setting on a regular basis would be incredible. 

As for the Lakers, they had been seen as a team that would likely make the Finals this season, but they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

Therefore, they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was an extreme disappointment. 

