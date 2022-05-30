Skip to main content

Here Is The NBA Finals Schedule

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face off in the NBA Finals. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.    

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. 

For the series, the full schedule has been announced, and Game 1 will be on Thursday night in San Francisco. 

The Celtics are led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are both headed to their first appearance in the Finals.

As for the Warriors, they are a team that has gone to the Finals six times in the last eight years.  

Therefore, there will be a wide gap in the experience between the two teams. 

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors had been to the Finals five straight times and won three NBA Championships during that span.

The Warriors will also have a lot more rest, as they ended their series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17376118_168388303_lowres
News

Here Is The NBA Finals Schedule

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_18391603_168388303_lowres
News

WHAT? Someone Bet $550,000 On This For Game 7

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Jayson Tatum Is Honoring Kobe Bryant In Game 7

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18390867_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe What Jimmy Butler Did

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18306374_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Heat-Celtics Game 7

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18373232_168388303_lowres
News

Game 7 Starting Lineups For Heat And Celtics

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16967711_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Final Injury Reports For Game 7

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17135361_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Kyle Lowry's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17135357_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Tyler Herro's Final Status For Game 7

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago