Here Is The NBA Finals Schedule

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will face off in the NBA Finals. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat by a score of 100-96 to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.

The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

For the series, the full schedule has been announced, and Game 1 will be on Thursday night in San Francisco.

The Celtics are led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are both headed to their first appearance in the Finals.

As for the Warriors, they are a team that has gone to the Finals six times in the last eight years.

Therefore, there will be a wide gap in the experience between the two teams.

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors had been to the Finals five straight times and won three NBA Championships during that span.

The Warriors will also have a lot more rest, as they ended their series with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

