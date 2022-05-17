Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 1

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat have announced their starting lineups for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first two rounds.

They swept the Nets, and then beat the Bucks in a Game 7 that took place on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers in the first two rounds.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks in five games, and the 76ers in six games.

The end of their series against the 76ers was on Thursday night, so they have been off for the last four days, while the Celtics have had only one day off since their last game.

The two teams faced off in the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals, and the Heat won the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball