Celtics And Heat's Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will be back in action on Thursday evening in Florida for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The Heat won the first game of the series on Tuesday night in Florida by a score of 118-107.

The Celtics had a lead at the end of the first quarter, and going into halftime.

However, the Heat erupted in the third quarter, and won the period by a score of 39-14.

The Celtics never recovery, and the Heat went on to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Games 3 and 4 will be played back in Boston, so the Celtics will want to win on Thursday to avoid going into an 0-2 hole headed back home.

In the second-round of the playoffs, the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games, while the Heat knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

