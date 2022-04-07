Skip to main content
Celtics And Bucks Starting Lineups

Celtics And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's contest.

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's contest.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics on Thursday evening in Wisconsin, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.  

The full lineup both squads can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16986466_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar58 seconds ago
USATSI_17925353_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Cryptic Tweet Before The Grizzlies Play The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_15867925_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Celtics-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17863399_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Spurs Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_16180435_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17992937_168388303_lowres
News

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs-Timberwolves game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Status For Trail Blazers-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago