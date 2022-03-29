The Boston Celtics Have Officially Announced The Signing Of A Former Utah Jazz Star
The Boston Celtics announced that they have signed Juwan Morgan to a 10-day contract. The former Indiana Hoosier has played for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors over his NBA career.
The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account.
Morgan played his college basketball for the Indiana Hoosiers, and has also played 51 games in the NBA for the Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors.
In addition, he played in nine playoff games for the Jazz, and in 2020 he started in two playoff games.
He averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in the 29 G League games this season.
