VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron For Game 1

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 1.

The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and they put something hilarious on the Jumbotron. 

The photo was a quote referencing what Nets forward Bruce Brown said before the series began about Robert Williams being injured, and how they could attack Al Horford and Daniel Theis.   

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

