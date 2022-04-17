VIRAL: You Won't Believe What The Celtics Put On The Jumbotron For Game 1
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon for Game 1.
The Boston Celtics are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon, and they put something hilarious on the Jumbotron.
The photo was a quote referencing what Nets forward Bruce Brown said before the series began about Robert Williams being injured, and how they could attack Al Horford and Daniel Theis.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.