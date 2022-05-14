If You're Superstitious Than The Celtics Are Going To Beat The Bucks In Game 6

The Boston Celtics are in Milwaukee taking on the Bucks for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series.

The Boston Celtics are in Milwaukee taking on the Bucks for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night.

Before the game, Marcus Smart was recored by NBC Sports Boston "The Camera Guys" making a trick-shot before the game.

According to The Camera Guys, Smart made that same shot before the Celtics won Game 4 on the road against the Bucks.

The Camera Guys tweet said: "Before Game 4, Marcus Smart hit this shot and the Celtics won. He just did it again. Let’s hope it works tonight #Bleedgreen"

The Bucks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so a win for them on Friday would end the season of the Celtics and they would move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

A win for the Celtics would force a Game 7 back in Boston.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season against the Phoenix Suns in six games.

The winner of this series will be headed to Miami to take on the Heat.

Related stories on NBA basketball