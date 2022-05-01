Celtics Starting Lineup Against The Bucks For Game 1
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts.
For the game, the Celtics have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.
They will start Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams.
The Celtics are coming off sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in four games, which was a huge shock to the rest of the NBA due to the fact that the Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.
After losing to the Nets in five games last season, they were able to flip the switch this season and crush them.
All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have made several Eastern Conference Finals appearances, but have never been able to break through for a run at the NBA Finals.
This year appears to be a year where if they can get through the defending NBA Champion Bucks then they will have a legitimate chance at winning a title.
As for the Bucks, they are coming off beating the Chicago Bulls in just five games, and the series was not even close.
