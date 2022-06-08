Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 3

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Celtics will start Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III.

Williams III had been on the injury report as questionable for the game, but he will play and is in the starting lineup.

This is the first time that the Celtics will host a Finals game in over a decade.

They are in the Finals for the first time since 2010 when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.

As for the Warriors, they have won three titles and been to six Finals in the last eight seasons.

