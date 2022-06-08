Skip to main content

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 3

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at the TD Garden on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Celtics will start Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III.  

Williams III had been on the injury report as questionable for the game, but he will play and is in the starting lineup.  

This is the first time that the Celtics will host a Finals game in over a decade. 

They are in the Finals for the first time since 2010 when they had Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. 

As for the Warriors, they have won three titles and been to six Finals in the last eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_18264369_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Celtics Ime Udoka Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel11 minutes ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral

By Ben Stinar44 minutes ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_17145258_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Epic Answer To Question From A Radio Host About Getting Swept

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

NBA Finals Game 3: Most Recent Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17227122_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For Kings Center Richaun Holmes

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago