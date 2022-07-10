Boston Celtics Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade

On Saturday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the trade that landed them Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

The former Virginia star was the 2016 NBA Rookie of The Year with the Milwaukee Bucks, and averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game last season.

He will be a huge addition to a Celtics team that made the NBA Finals last month (they lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games).

One of the biggest question marks for the Celtics going into the offseason was the fact that they did not have a true point guard.

Brogdon can play that role, and help facilitate the offense with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski originally reported the trade details over a week ago.