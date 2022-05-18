Could This Be The Reason Why The Celtics Fell Apart In Game 1?

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night in Florida, and the Celtics fell apart in the third quarter of the game.

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night in Florida to the Miami Heat by a score of 119-106.

The Celtics had been winning early on in the game, but they fell apart in the second half and never were able to recover.

They had a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter, and an eight-point lead at halftime.

However, they got blown out in the third quarter by a score of 39-14.

The absolute eruption by the Heat was in large part because of the brilliance of All-Star guard Jimmy Butler.

However, another theory on why the Celtics fell apart could because of the fact that they had their second-round playoff series end on Sunday afternoon in Boston.

In the NBA Playoffs, there is a huge benefit to winning a series early, because you get time to prepare for the next opponent and additional rest.

The Heat finished their series with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, so they had a full four days to rest before Tuesday.

The Celtics essentially had no time to rest.

Therefore, it's possible that they simply had fatigue once the second half began on Tuesday night.

