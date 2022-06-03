Here's The 5 Boston Celtics Players That Will Be Free Agents This Summer

According to Spotrac, the Boston Celtics will have five free agents this summer. The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals, and they are now in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they were led by Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, and Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors will take place on Thursday evening at the Chase Center in California.

The Celtics have been to the Conference Finals four times in the last six years, so they had been right on the cusp.

Looking ahead to this summer, the franchise will have five players become free agents.

Who will be the free agents?

Sam Hauser Juwan Morgan Matt Ryan Luke Kornet Bodric Thomas

The core of the roster (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum) are both very young as Tatum is 24-years-old and Brown is 25-years-old.



Therefore, they likely have a lot longer together to make several runs to the Finals over the next decade.

The Celtics drafted Tatum in 2017 and Brown in 2016, so they have been one of the best organizations at drafting as of late.

Related stories on NBA basketball