Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 2

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have released their full starting lineups.

The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon by a score of 115-114.

Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to win the game for the Celtics, who trailed 114-113 in their final possession.

Games 3 and 4 will be at Barclays Center in New York.

