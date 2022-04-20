Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 2
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have announced their starters for Game 2 on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to face off with the Boston Celtics for Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and for the game the two teams have released their full starting lineups.
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead in the series after winning Game 1 on Sunday afternoon by a score of 115-114.
Jayson Tatum hit a buzzer beater to win the game for the Celtics, who trailed 114-113 in their final possession.
Games 3 and 4 will be at Barclays Center in New York.
