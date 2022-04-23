Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off on Saturday evening at Barclays Center in New York for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series over the Nets after winning the first two games at home in Massachusetts.
The Nets are in a pivotal spot here where they must win in order to avoid going down into an 0-3 hole.
Game 4 will also be in Brooklyn, so their best case scenario is to tie up the series at 2-2 before they head back to Massachusetts for Game 5.
The two teams faced off in the NBA Playoffs last year, and the Nets won the series in just five games.
The Nets are the seventh seed (they were the second seed last season), while the Celtics are the second seed (they were the seventh seed) last season.
