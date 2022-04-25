Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups And Injury Reports For Game 4
The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off in New York at Barclays Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.
The Celtics currently have a 3-0 lead in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 109-103 in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.
For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.
The Nets will be without Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, while the Celtics have zero players on their injury report.
Right now, the Nets are the only team in the entire playoffs that is in such a hole.
No team in the history of the NBA has overcome a 3-0 deficit, so they will have to figure out how to work some magic, otherwise this will be one of the most disappointing teams in league history.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have yet to make it out of the second-round as teammates, while head coach Steve Nash could be on a very hot seat or even fired.
As for the Celtics, they have played fantastic and Jayson Tatum has ascended into superstardom.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.