Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups And Injury Reports For Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineups for Game 4.

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off in New York at Barclays Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening.

The Celtics currently have a 3-0 lead in the series after winning Game 3 by a score of 109-103 in Brooklyn on Saturday evening.

For the game, the two teams have announced their starting lineups and final injury reports.

The Nets will be without Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, while the Celtics have zero players on their injury report.

NBA's official injury report

Right now, the Nets are the only team in the entire playoffs that is in such a hole.

No team in the history of the NBA has overcome a 3-0 deficit, so they will have to figure out how to work some magic, otherwise this will be one of the most disappointing teams in league history.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will have yet to make it out of the second-round as teammates, while head coach Steve Nash could be on a very hot seat or even fired.

As for the Celtics, they have played fantastic and Jayson Tatum has ascended into superstardom.

