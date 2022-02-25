Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are facing off in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Thursday night in both team's first game back since the All-Star break.

For the game, both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Celtics can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Prior to the All-Star break the two teams were headed in completely opposite directions.

The Nets endured an 11-game losing streak that ended earlier this month, and the Celtics are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Currently the Nets are the eighth seed (31-28), while the Celtics are the sixth seed (34-26).

