Nets And Cavs Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets are in Ohio to play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full starting lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Meanwhile, the full starting lineup for the Cavs can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Nets come into the game with a 27-15 record in 42 games, and are the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top seed in the conference.

As for the Cavs, they are the sixth seed in the east with a 26-18 record in 44 games.

