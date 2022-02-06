Nets And Nuggets Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado on Sunday afternoon, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Nuggets can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game in the middle of a huge slump that has seen them lose seven straight games, and go 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
They are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-23 record in 52 games.
As for the Nuggets, they are also the sixth seed, but in the Western Conference, and are 28-24 on the season in 52 games.
