Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About Steph Curry
The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors faced off in San Francisco at Chase Center on Saturday night, and the Warriors won the game by a final score of 110-106.
Kyrie Irving had 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Steph Curry had 19 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.
After the game, Irving spoke about Curry and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
"I love Steph," Irving said to reporters postgame. "The guy has completely revolutionized the game."
Irving and Curry faced off in the NBA Finals several times over the past eight years when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
"Going against each other has been great, but I think studying each other has been even more of a special bond," Irving said.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.