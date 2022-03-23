Skip to main content
Nets And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

Nets And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Wednesday evening in Tennessee, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.  

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17294549_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar30 seconds ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar34 minutes ago
USATSI_17732714_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Karl-Anthony Towns' Status For Suns-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_13774117_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Timberwolves Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzles Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17323886_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Thunder

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago