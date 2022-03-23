Nets And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies are facing off on Wednesday evening in Tennessee, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far.

The Related stories on NBA basketball