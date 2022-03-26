Nets And Heat's Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat will square off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The starting lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Heat can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Heat are the top seed in the east.

The Related stories on NBA basketball