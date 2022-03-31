Skip to main content
Nets And Bucks Starting Lineups

Nets And Bucks Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups.

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineups.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center in New York City on Thursday evening, and for the game the two squads have announced their starting lineups. 

The full lineup for each team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Bucks are the second seed. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17486338_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar35 seconds ago
USATSI_17231497_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Finalized Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17864280_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bojan Bogdanovic's Status For Lakers-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar21 minutes ago
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Finalized Injury Report Against The Nets

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_16841456_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Clippers-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17967283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar31 minutes ago
USATSI_17693495_168388303_lowres
News

Cavs Starting Lineup Against The Hawks

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17945426_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17645804_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Status For Bucks-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago