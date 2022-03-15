Nets And Magic Starting Lineups

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Orlando, Florida, to play the Magic on Tuesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.   

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Magic can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season. 

As for Magic, they are the 15th seed (last place) in the east with an 18-51 record in the 69 games that they have played. 

