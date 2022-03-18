Nets And Trail Blazers Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center on Friday evening, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Nets against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Trail Blazers can be seen seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Trail Blazers come into the evening as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-42 record in the 68 games that they have played.
As for the Nets, they are 36-34 in the 70 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
