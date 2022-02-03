Nets And Kings Starting Lineups

The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

As for the Kings, their full lineup for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets come into the game after losing the night before to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

They are 29-21 on the season, but just 3-7 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-34 record.

