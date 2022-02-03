Nets And Kings Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings have announced their starting lineups for Wednesday's game.
The Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings are facing off in California on Wednesday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
As for the Kings, their full lineup for the game can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game after losing the night before to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
They are 29-21 on the season, but just 3-7 in their last ten games, and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
The Kings come into the game as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-34 record.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.