Nets And Wizards Starting Lineups
The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game.
The Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards are facing off in D.C. on Thursday evening.
The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Meanwhile, the full lineup for the Wizards can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets come into the game in the middle of a massive slump as they are on a nine-game losing streak and have fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-25 record.
As for the Wizards, they are 24-29 on the season, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
