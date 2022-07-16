Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

The Brooklyn Nets announced the numbers that T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal will where next year.

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. 

All three players are new to the roster this offseason. 

O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career. 

Warren: He will wear 1 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was signed in free agency after spending the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. However, he has played just four games in the last two years due to injury. The last full season that he played he averaged 19.8 points per game on over 40% shooting from the three-point range and nearly 54% shooting from the field. He has also played for the Phoenix Suns in addition to the Pacers. 

Sumner: The former Indiana Pacer will wear 4 this season. He was traded to the Nets last year, but was already out for the season due to injury so he had been waived. The Nets have now brought him back in free agency. 

The Nets had a tough season finishing the year as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs. 

USATSI_17458625_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

By Ben Stinar40 seconds ago
USATSI_18027997_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Is Expected To Play Basketball At This Place In Los Angeles On Saturday

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18069839_168388303_lowres
News

Utah Jazz Sign New Player

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17041330_168388303_lowres
News

Massive News About Russell Westbrook Just Got Reported

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_15412480_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Here's What LeBron James Tweeted On Friday Night

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks And Portland Trail Blazers To Face Off In 2022 Summer League Championship

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Announce Deal Involving Former 6th Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18165865
Rumors

What? Steph Curry Reportedly Reached Out To This Superstar

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago